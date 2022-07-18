Actress Niharika Konidela Trolled About Her Age Yet Again

Actress Niharika Konidela, the younger daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu and niece of megastar Chiranjeevi, is a social media butterfly. She keeps treating our Instagram feed with such vibrant posts of hers. Niharika’s abrupt deactivation of her Instagram account made a lot of buzz among Telugu folks.

Soon after, she came back and melted thousands of hearts with her smile. However, she soon came under attack from trolls about her age. One of them said, “Looks like an old woman." She wore an off-shoulder crop top with floral prints on it. She paired it with a tribal print skirt. She kept it subtle and put on a pair of silver earrings.

Before this, speculation was rife that she deactivated her Instagram because of the troll attack. While some people believe there must have been some eerie activity from the account and that the deactivation may only be temporary.

Apart from being a Telugu actress, she is also a television host. She made her film debut in Oka Manasu in 2016. For her nuptials to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in December 2020, the entire Allu-Konidela clan gathered.

On December 9, 2020, Chaitanya JV and Niharika Konidela got married in Udaipur. Her famous family members, including her uncle Chiranjeevi, and cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, attended the wedding. The Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur served as the site of the ceremony.

The wedding, predictably, was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan in attendance.

