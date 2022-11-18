Actress Nikki Galrani Pinisetty Rumoured To Be Pregnant: Report

Star couple Nikki Galrani Pinisetty and Aadhi Pinisetty, who tied the knot earlier this year in May, are reportedly embracing parenthood soon. The news of Nikki’s pregnancy is spreading like wildfire in the cine industry.

On the professional front, Aadhi was last seen in the action film The Warrior. The movie is directed by N. Lingusamy and produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen. In the movie, Aadhi acted as a villain and his role received quite an appreciation from the viewers. Apart from him, the movie also featured Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Nikki was recently seen in the parody comedy horror film Idiot. The movie was directed by Rambhala, produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and featured Shiva in the lead role. Overall, it received mixed reviews at the box office.

Advertisement

Next, she also has director Kannan Thamarakkulam’s upcoming project Virunnu in her pipeline.

Aadhi and Nikki, who starred together in movies like Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka and Maragadha Naayanam, got engaged on March 24 this year in a hush-hush affair. Later, they tied the knot in Chennai in a fully traditional way. Their marriage was an intimate affair, attended by their family and close friends. After marriage, the couple went to Paris for their honeymoon.

Although the news of Nikki’s pregnancy is going viral, no official announcement has been made from their side yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here