Actress Pavithra Lokesh's Husband Reacts to Her Rumoured Affair With Naresh

Pavithra Lokesh has been in the news for quite some time, especially after reports of her link-up with actor Naresh. Now, her husband Suchendra Prasad has opened up about the alleged relationship.

Suchendra said that he has been married to his wife, Pavithra, for 16 years now. They married according to Hindu Marriage Act. They have two children born from their marital relationship, and they are an ideal couple. He has respect for Pavithra and suspects that there is someone behind these rumours about his wife.

He clarified that he has never made any objectionable remarks towards Pavithra, and he doesn’t understand his wife’s stand on their marriage. They have been living together, although he doesn’t know the kind of relationship Naresh has with his wife.

Meanwhile, a video of Ramya, wife of Naresh, wherein she can be seen trying to attack her husband and actress Pavithra with a slipper at a Mysore hotel on Sunday has surfaced. The video shows Pavithra and Naresh exiting a room and heading for the elevator when Ramya tried to attack them.

Pavithra and Naresh have both denied any truth to the rumours and say that their relationship is being misunderstood. Naresh blamed his third wife for the rumours adding that she has accused him of cheating and exploitation.

Ramya was recently in the headlines when five women filed a cheating case against her at the Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad. According to these women, Ramya enticed them into a group income plan, gathered large sums of money from them, and promised them a 20% interest rate in return. Naresh stated that he and Ramya have been living apart for the past 7 years and that he has no ties to the case.

