Mimi Chakraborty is very active on social media and often delights her fans by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself. Recently, the actress-MP once again shared stunning pictures of herself on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures, Mimi can be seen posing for the camera in a beautiful green off-shoulder frock dress. Fans have dropped heart emojis under her post to profess their love for the mesmerizing actress. Many fans have showered their love on the post via the comment section. One fan wrote, “You look like a Barbie doll Mimi di. I am your biggest fan, please reply once."

Another fan commented, “I suppose the spell for this new Cinderella will last forever!"

Mimi Chakraborty is a true fashionista at heart and knows how to make heads turn. Furthermore, she knows how to amp up the oomph factor and leave her fans starstruck.

In January, Mimi shared some stunning pictures in a vibrant saree.

Mimi Chakraborty has come a long way in her acting career since her first TV serial, Champion. She went on to deliver several hit Bengali films like Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Dhananjay and Crisscross.

Mimi starred in two films in 2022. First was Mainak Bhaumik’s Mini. This film is a slice-of-a-life drama that also stars Ayanna Chatterjee, Mithu Chakraborty, Saptarshi Moulik and Kamalika Banerjee. Mimi’s second film of the year was Arindam Sil’s Khela Jawkhon. This was Mimi’s first-ever thriller and boasted of an intriguing premise. But the film didn’t do well at the box office. In addition to being a film star, Mimi is also a prominent politician.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mimi Chakraborty was given the Trinamool Congress ticket from the Jadavpur constituency. She won that election by a huge margin, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anupam Hazra.

