Actress-Politician Mimi Chakroborty Performs Dhunuchi Nach During Durga Puja; Watch

Even with Durga Puja reaching its conclusion, the festivities don’t seem to end. And as there is no Puja imaginable without the iconic Dhunuchi dance that is performed by men and women alike, accompanied by rhythmic beats of dhak and bells, holding earthen pots billowing a fragrant smoke at the evening Durga aarti. Recently, actress and Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty also took part in the ritual as she grooved nonchalantly in stunning attire.

On Tuesday, Mimi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen performing the Dhunuchi dance while holding the earthen pot in her hands. She sported a jade-green saree that had purple borders to it. She kept her look simple and her makeup minimal. Flaunting her perfect moves, she left everyone completely stunned. In the caption of her dance video, Mimi wrote, “Nabami dhunichi naach".

Soon after the video was shared, her impressed fans flooded the comments section with compliments. “Omg!! It’s not so easy and the whole body can get in well balanced to hold fire in hand….and 360-degree dancing movement. Amazing and well-performed in front of Maa Durga," one of her fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Was waiting for this one. You danced very well Di! Subho Nabami". “Awee absolutely very fantastic and excellent super se bhi your dance!" a third comment read.

In her previous Instagram post, Mimi also shared pictures of herself posing and smiling in front of Durga’s idol. “The day of Nabami, a little colorful. This mind is suffering, at the risk of ending the day #DurgaPuja #SubhoMahanavomi," she wrote.

Only a few days ago, Mimi had her first Puja single, Amader pujor gaan. Talking about the same, she told Telegraph India, “This year the Puja song happened all of a sudden. As a singer, this is my first Puja song. My mother is listening to the song on a loop. My fan clubs are playing it on repeat. Anything I do goes viral in my para in Jalpaiguri. It’s a huge celebration there."

