Actress-Politician Namitha Vankawala Blessed With Twins, Fans Shower Blessings

Kannada diva and BJP state executive Namitha Vankawala has been blessed with twin boys. This is even more special, for it comes on the occasion of Janmashtami. Namitha and her husband Mallireddy Chowdhary shared the news on their Instagram page. Namitha posted a video where she went to Iskcon Temple with her two little ones. In the video, she said, “Hare Krishna On this auspicious occasion we are more than delighted to share our happy news with all of you. We have been blessed with twin boys. We hope your blessings and love will always be with our boys."

Namitha, during her pregnancy, was staying in Rela hospital. She appreciated the services and health amenities provided to her during her pregnancy. She particularly expressed gratitude to Dr Bhuvaneshwari and her team. In the caption, she mentioned, “I am really indebted to Dr. Bhuvaneshwari and her team for guiding me throughout my pregnancy journey and also bringing my children into this world."

Advertisement

In the caption, Namitha informed that till her babies are young, she will be seeking guidance from Dr. Eshwar and Dr. Vellu Murgan. These doctors will assist Namitha in her new role as a mother. She especially thanked Dr. Naresh for guiding her and at last, she wrote Happy Janmashtami.

Many actors from the film fraternity have congratulated Namitha and blessed her little ones. Actors like Kiki Vijay, Gayathri Raguramm, Khush Sundar, and Anjan Rangan commented on the video.

While Namitha’s fans have gone crazy and want to see the face of her little ones. A fan wrote. “Wow, super twins. Congrats maám and my best wishes to your little Krishnas." Another wrote, “Nothing can be more satisfying than this when you have twins on Janmashtami. It’s like God Krishna and Balram have come to your house. Loads of wishes to them."

Advertisement

Namitha Vankawala informed her fans about her pregnancy on her birthday. On the work front, taking a break from her cinematic career, she joined politics in 2019. Namitha started her career in the industry after winning the Miss Surat pageant.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here