Actress-Politician Ramya Returns to Cinema in Joint Venture With KRG Studios

Kannada actress Ramya, who was also the youngest MP of India, has announced her return to cinema after she decided to pursue a career in politics with the Congress party back in 2014. Albeit, this time, Ramya will be serving in the film industry as a producer.

Ramya shared a long note and elucidated how she would return to the industry. “Happy Ganesha Habba. Here’s to new beginnings @StudiosApplebox #AppleBoxStudios," the Tweet read.

Ramya will be making her debut as a producer in the industry under her production house called AppleBox Studios, which makes theatrical as well as OTT films and web series. Under the production house, the actress is currently producing two films that are slated to be distributed by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj of KRG Studios.

“If you’re wondering what an apple box is, it’s a small wooden box - most humble & inconspicuous, but very useful on a film set." Ramya wrote explaining the apple box in-depth, adding, “The apple box has been my constant companion throughout my journey in films. When we didn’t have chairs on sets or if a little height was required for the camera or actors the apple box was always there to me it was the simplicity of the equipment that inspired me and hence the name."

“I’m very excited about both these projects," Ramya shared.

For those who are not familiar, Ramya began her political journey as the Mandya Member of Parliament and then bagged the seat of national head of social media for the party. However, now she is not in any major post and more recently has been actively posting about films and meeting people from the industry.

