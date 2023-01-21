Actress Pooja Ramachandran Shares Pics With Husband John Kokken From Thailand Vacation

Actress Pooja Ramachandran, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has once again set the temperature soaring with her latest pictures. On Friday, the actress dropped a few pictures on her Instagram handle which took social media by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen sharing cosy moments with her husband, John Kokken. The two are currently spending their vacation in Thailand.

The photos of the couple, enjoying the sunset on a beach with the backdrop of crystal clear blue water of the sea, are now making a buzz on the internet. The actress can be seen cosying up to Kokken in an orange and white swimsuit. In the photos, both can be seen locking lips.

For those who don’t know, Pooja tied the nuptial knot with John Kokken in 2019. The duo met for the first time in 2017 at a gym.

It was on November 12, 2022, when the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. “Whirlwind of a love story, undying spirits, hearty laughters, crazy fights, endless conversations, lust, love and adventure, oh what a ride we’ve had and now we are excited to say our little miracle is on the way. 2023 you are going to be so special!" they wrote on Instagram.

After she shared pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram, many users showered their love and blessings in the comment section. One social media user wrote, “Best couple" and another added, “Nice couple congratulation guys."

On the professional front, Pooja Ramachandran started her career as a VJ at the SS Music channel and later went on to act in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films including Pizza, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Kanchana 2, Nanban, D Company, Dohchay and many others.

Pooja was earlier married to VJ Craig. However, the couple parted ways in 2017. This is her second marriage with John Kokken.

