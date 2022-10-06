Actress Poorna Looks Nothing Short of a Goddess in Maroon-Red Saree-Cum-Lehenga

Dushera celebrations have swept over the entire nation. People are enjoying the festival with fun and vigour. The enthusiasm also seems to have spread over Tollywood with many celebrities wishing their fans a Happy Dussehra. Actress Shamna Kasim, better known by her stage name Poorna has also joined the Dussehra delight.

Wowing fans with her stunning Dussehra look, Poorna has taken the reins of the festive mood into her own hands. Dropping a string of traditional pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Happy Dussehra to all my Insta family."

Clad in a maroon and red-hued lehenga-cum-saree having golden-green piping, Poorna was a sight for the sore eyes. Flashing her beaming smile, the actress struck a few captivating poses for the clicks. In some, she ruffled her red lehenga while in others she enacted graceful dance gestures with her hands.

Looking like a goddess herself, Poorna enhanced her eyes with long lashes, setting in for a natural and bronzed makeup look. She kept her wavy brown hair open, accessorizing her traditional look with a signature Maharashtrian Nath and gold jewellery.

Fans erupted with compliments the moment Poorna uploaded the snaps on her Gram. “Mesmerisingggg" wrote one excited user. Another dropped just a “Wow." Others lavished her with “Awesome" and “Beautiful" comments adding a slew of red heart emojis.

Poorna’s saree-clad images are a hit among fans. She seems to ace the traditional look with the right balance of grace and elegance. Here are some of Poorna’s ethnic pictures for you to check out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Poorna has worked in many superhit films including Akhanda, Sundari, and Power Play. She was last seen in director M Padmakumar’s Tamil drama-thriller Visithiran, opposite actor RK Suresh. She is currently acting as a judge for ETV Telegu’s dance reality show Dhee 14.

