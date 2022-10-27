Actress Pragathi Recounts Turbulent Times She Faced in Marriage, Watch Video

Pragathi’s name is synonymous with exemplary performances in films like Dookudu, Brindavanam and several others. Pragathi has made sure that she brings something new to the table every time she comes on the silver screen. However, she faced numerous difficulties in her marriage and talked about it in the talk show Open Heart With RK recently.

Open Heart With RK is hosted by veteran journalist Vemur Radhakrishna. The Kalyana Vaibhogame actress said that tying the nuptial knot at a young age was her biggest mistake. Her husband didn’t have a stable job, leading to a lot of financial difficulties.

These problems escalated further after her divorce. According to Pragathi, she had an uphill task of managing her acting career and a child as well. The Most Eligible Bachelor actress confessed to being so stressed at this point that she thought of putting her acting career in the backseat. However, she stayed in the profession and carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

Pragathi also talked about how she moved to Chennai from Hyderabad when she was in class 10. Pragathi started receiving acting offers while she was pursuing her graduation. The Arjun Suravaram actress also reminisced about her mother’s share of ups and downs.

Apart from these difficult times, Pragathi also talked about her acting offers. The Chal Mohan Ranga actress feels confident about bagging some interesting projects owing to her stunning looks.

Pragathi impressed the audience with her acting prowess in some films, including Super Machi, DJ Tillu and others. She is currently gearing up for her much anticipated upcoming film titled Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, this movie revolves around a brother who is on a spree to kill the criminals who have harmed his sister. Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia and others have enacted pivotal roles in Bhola Shankar. In a recent interview, Meher said that 40 percent of this project’s shooting is completed.

