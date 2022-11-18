Actress Prajakta Gaikwad to Play Maharani Yesubai Again? What We Know

Marathi actress Prajakta Gaikwad was loved for her exemplary performance in the show Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. She left the viewers floored with her stupendous performance as Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Marathi diva has got something really exciting in store for her fans now. Prajakta is ready to portray Maharani Yesubai’s role again. The Lockdown Lagna actress shared an Instagram reel in which she was seen dubbing for this character. Prajakta captioned the reel in Marathi which translates that she is ready to enact the same role.

Prajakta has not mentioned the name of Maharani Yesubai but viewers have guessed it by the song she has attached to the reel. She has shared the number Shambhu Raje composed and directed by Suresh Sambal. Adarsh Shinde & Vinayak Chougale have rendered their energy-personified vocals to the lyrics of Manoj Tonape in this song.

Advertisement

Coming back to the reel shared by Prajakta, viewers are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite actress portray the role of Maharani Yesubai. They are hoping the diva will leave no stone unturned to get the nuances of her character perfect again.

Another wrote that only Prajakta should get the opportunity to play the character of Maharani Yesubai opposite Dr Amol Kolhe, who essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the serial Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji.

Advertisement

Prajakta also shared an Instagram story of a script from her upcoming project in which she will portray the role of Maharani Yesubai. The Aai Mazhi Kalubai actress has not revealed whether she will enact this role in a web series, film or serial.

Besides this project, Prajakta is all pumped up for her upcoming movie Single directed by Chetan Chavda and Sagar Pathak. Apart from Prajakta, Abhinay Berde and Prathamesh Parab have essayed pivotal roles in this film. According to reports, Single’s storyline revolves around the life of two college friends.

Read all the Latest Movies News here