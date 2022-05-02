Actress Prajakta Mali’s post on Maharashtra Day goes Viral

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1960. On this occasion actress Prajakta Mali shared a special post on Instagram and wished everyone a Happy Maharashtra Day.

Prajakta Mali is quite active on social media and she has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. She loves to share updates about her work on social media. She also shares several photos and videos on social media platforms.

Sharing a photo in a blue saree Prajakta posted a quote by famous Marathi writer Pralhad Keshav Atre, popularly known as Acharya Atre. “The name Maharashtra itself is filled with so much pride and emotion. Isn’t it wonderful that the first attempt to uproot the power of Mughals and British was made from the land of Maharashtra? What strange chemical has filled in the soil of Maharashtra and the blood of the Marathi people that when India’s independence was attacked for the first time the people of Maharashtra got angry. India’s first Swaraj founder Chhatrapati Shivarai was born in Maharashtra," she posted on her Instagram account.

She wished everyone a happy Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. The post has garnered over 82 thousand likes on Instagram.

Prajakta Mali made her acting debut in 2008 in the film Taandala Ek Mukhavta. In this movie she acted as a child artist. In 2011 she started her career with the Television show Suvasini, which aired on Star Pravah. Later on she appeared on various television shows like Eka Peksha Ek Apsara Aali, Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha!, Mast Maharashtra and many more.

Prajakta also appeared in several movies like Kho Kho, Sangharsh, Hampi, Party, Luck Down, Pandu and others.

Prajakta is currently hosting a Marathi language comedy show named Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. This show airs on Sony Marathi. It is produced by Sachin Goswami and Sachin Mote under the banner of Wet Cloud Production. She seems to be winning the hearts of fans with her fashion style on the show.

