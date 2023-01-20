Home » News » Movies » Actress Pranitha Subhash Looks Adorable In Green Silk Saree, See Pics

Actress Pranitha Subhash Looks Adorable In Green Silk Saree, See Pics

Pranitha Subhash made her acting debut in the 2010 with Kannada film Porki.

January 20, 2023

The comment section was filled with compliments from her fans.
Pranitha Subhash is a well-known face in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films. The Baava actress embraced motherhood last year and is now back on track after a brief break. She is currently preoccupied with her movies and photoshoot. And once more, Pranitha has blessed our social media feeds with new pictures. Recently, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek of her most recent photoshoot which is currently going viral all over social media.

In the photos, the diva can be seen slaying in a green silk saree with golden details which she paired with a sleeveless purple tie-dye blouse with silver floral embroidery designs. The Hungama 2 actress chose minimal makeup and kept her hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings.

See the post:

The comment section was filled with compliments from her fans. One of the users commented, “Cute" while another wrote, “Goddess of Gorgeousness" and many others showered heart and fire emojis.

Pranitha Subhash made her acting debut in 2010 with the Kannada film Porki, a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri. She also made her debut in the Telugu film industry the same year, starring alongside Udhayan in Em Pillo Em Pillado. After that, she appeared in several well-known films such as Attarintiki Daredi, Bheema Theeradalli, Massu Engira Masilamani, Baava and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal.

Pranitha was last seen in the Hindi film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie was directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and also featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fathehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Ihana Dhillon in important roles.

Pranitha Subhash is all set for her upcoming film Ramana Avatara, written and directed by Vikas and Vinay Pampapathi respectively. The film has been produced by Amrej Suryanvanshi.

