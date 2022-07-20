Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar Demands Justice For Srimathi With Twitter Post

On July 13 early morning, 17-year-old girl Srimathi from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district was found dead. Her body was found on the premises of Sakthi School, Kallakurichi hostel. The deceased student’s family members and people from the village have been continuously protesting since then. Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar had also demanded justice for Srimathi with a post on Twitter.

This post was shared on Twitter. The post was retweeted more than 3,000 times.

Fans of Priya were happy to see her take up the cause. A user congratulated her on being the first celebrity from the Tamil film industry to support this movement.

Another user applauded her willingness for becoming a part of this initiative. This user said that many other popular actors couldn’t even dare to post a tweet.

Despite the praise, many also criticised Priya for sharing Srimathi’s photo. A user wrote that there was no need to share her picture. According to this user, sharing Srimathi’s photo will put her family under unnecessary stress.

A user also condemned Priya for showing fake sympathy. This user wrote that sharing Twitter posts about any movement is just business for celebrities.

Amid this praise and criticism, a user shared some development regarding the case. According to the use, police have arrested two teachers from Sakthi School. Madras High Court has also ordered a fresh autopsy. Special teams have been formed to identify who indulged in violence during protests.

Protestors have damaged vehicles belonging to schools and police during the violence. Stones were pelted on police personnel. Following these protests, section 144 was imposed till July 31 in the Kallakurichi district. According to reports, more than 20 police personnel sustained injuries during these protests. Additional police forces were called from Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Salem districts.

DGP C Sylendra Babu appealed to the people to maintain calm and warned them against indulging in violence.

