Popular actress Priya Marathe recently attended the Star Pravah Parivaar Puraskar 2023. She donned a traditional ensemble. The actress wore a multi-coloured saree, which she teamed up with a pair of exquisite jewellery for the event. She amped up her fashion game with a purse, matching her attire. Priya looked phenomenal and impressed her fans massively. For the makeup, the actress wore eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of brown lipstick, which made her look spectacular.

Priya captioned her post, “Star Pravah Parivaar Puraskar 2023". Several social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “What a platinum-wrapped beauty". Another user commented, “You always look stunning and beautiful". One user also wrote, “Charming Beauty". Some fans have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The actress often impresses her followers with her sartorial choices and charming personality. Be it her traditional attire or western wear outfit, the actress manages to slay both ways. Some time back, Priya shared her pictures in western attire and her fans could not stop gushing over her.

Priya is known for her films like He Milan Saubhagyache, 1234, and Vighnaharta Mahaganpati. The actress made her television debut with Ya Sukhano Ya. After that, she appeared in several Marathi TV serials. She has also appeared in Hindi serials like Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Comedy Circus. Currently, she is playing a pivotal role in the serial Tujhech Me Geet Gaat Aahe.

In 2012, the actress tied the knot with longtime friend, actor Shantanu Moghe. Shantanu is known for films like Enigma - The Fallen Angel, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, and Carry On Maratha. Some of his other projects include Second Mother, Swarajya Janani Jijamata, Shree Ram Samartha, and Ranbhoomi. He is the son of actor Shrikant Moghe, who is known for films like Do Boond Pani, Anjaam, and Raja Shiv Chhatrapati.

