Actress Priyadharshini Neelakandan is Not Leaving Sun TV Show Ethirneechal

Tamil serial Ethirneechal directed by Thiruselvam got a lot of appreciation for its inspiring storyline. Ethirneechal narrates the story of Janani, who is an ambitious lady and lives life on her own terms. Recently, this serial attracted a lot of attention after there were rumours about actress Priyadharshini Neelakandan leaving the show. Priyadharshini plays Janani’s sister Renuka in the serial, which airs on Sun TV.

The makers of the show have now clarified that Priyadharshini has not left the serial.

In the July 5 episode it was seen that Puja rituals were taking place at Aadhi brothers’ house. Janani’s sisters Renuka, Eshwari and Nandhini were busy preparing food. Suddenly, they get the information that Janani is also arriving there. They are not prepared for this and get tense after listening to this.

Haripriya Isai’s acting as Nandhini is also being appreciated by the audiences. The kind of effort she puts to get into the skin of her character has made Nandhini’s role remarkable. Priyadharshini’s acting has also been quite well received by the audiences. H Madhumitha plays the titular character Janani.

Besides good acting, what contributed to the rise in Ethirneechal’s popularity is the absence of any conventional tracks in serial. Thiruselvam ensures a realistic story to which the audience can feel an emotional connection. The makers have not unnecessarily dragged any track in the serial and every character’s scenes have been very carefully planned.

Thiruselvam has left no stone unturned for making this serial successful. He took 7 years to return with a show based on bold female characters.

Ethirneechal was applauded for the story line of Janani putting up a strong resistance against Aadhi brothers. She does this after realising that her sisters cannot exercise their wishes in the Aadhi brothers’ household. Janani’s sisters also muster up courage from her bold demeanour.

