Actress Priyamani Has Impressive Line-Up Of Films, Have A Look

Priyamani is a household name across the South film industry. The actress has often received adulation from audiences and critics for her exemplary performances in films like Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam and Paruthiveeran. She was in the headlines recently after speculations of her doing a pivotal role in a movie with Chiranjeevi. The film is yet to be titled. If Priyamani works on this project, it will be her first movie with the megastar. As of now, there is no official confirmation about her stint in this project and Priyamani has also not revealed any details about it either.

Apart from this film, Priyamani is also pumped up for her upcoming movie Dr 56. The trailer of this movie has already created ripples on social media. Going by the trailer, many feel that Dr 56 is a blend of sci-fi and suspense thriller genres. Priyamani will play the role of a CBI officer, who leaves no stone unturned to catch a serial killer. Her path to reach this murderer is not easy due to some dishonest officers in the CBI team. Dr 56 revolves around the question of whether this officer will be able to catch the culprit or not. Audiences were hooked to the trailer and are waiting with bated breath to see this Rajesh Ananthleela directorial. The trailer has garnered more than 2,79,00 views. Apart from Priyamani, Deepak Shetty, Ramesh Bhatt and Veena Ponnappa will play pivotal roles in Dr 56.

A Tamil-Kannada bilingual, Dr 56 was dubbed in Telugu and Malayalam as well. It will be released on December 9. Hari Hara Pictures and Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations have backed Dr 56. Producer Praveen Reddy T has penned the story and screenplay.

Apart from Dr 56, Priyamani will also play the character of a contract killer in multilingual dark action thriller, Quotation Gang. Directed by Vivek K, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Sara Arjun will also play important roles in this movie.

