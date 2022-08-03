Actress Priyamani to Play Important Role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule?

Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is creating a lot of buzz on social media and otherwise even before its release. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, then National-Award-winning actress Priyamani has signed the film and will be seen in an important role. However, no official confirmation has been shared yet.

Earlier, it was reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a pivotal role in Pushpa: The Rule and will be seen as a police inspector. Now, reportedly, Vijay’s character will have a wife in the film and the role has been offered to Priyamani, who has given her nod.

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun released in December last year and was a massive hit. It was written and directed by Sukumar. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Fahadh Faasil was also seen in an important role in Pushpa: The Rise. From acting, and editing, to songs, everything about the film was loved by the critics and viewers.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun will be reprising his role of Pushparaj in the film and will be seen emerging as a big name in the sandalwood smuggling industry.

Rashmika Mandanna will again be seen as Allu Arjun’s love interest in the film. There were rumours that Rashmika’s role will be cut short in the second part as makers wanted to focus on Pushparaj’s rule and not his personal life.

Allu Arjun and other cast members are expected to start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule once the shoots resume. The film is expected to release in December this year. The music for the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. More details about the film are awaited and fans can’t wait for updates.

