Actress Raashi Khanna Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead of Pakka Commercial’s Release

Tollywood actress Raashi Khanna of Oohalu Ohalu Gusa Gusalade fame is getting all geared up for the release of her next film Pakka Commercial, which will hit screens on July 1. The film, written and directed by Maruthi, will pair her opposite Gopichand.

While the actress is busy promoting the film, she also took some time recently for devotion and spirituality. The diva visited the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara Rao.

She looked beautiful, draping herself in a traditional saree and with minimal makeup. She participated in Swami’s seva during her VIP darshan on Wednesday morning. TTD officials welcomed her and arranged a darshan. Raashi was seen interacting with fans who made a beeline to take selfies with her. Raashi was even seen serving prasad to the devotees. Take a look at the videos below that went viral.

Raashi said that she had prayed for the success of Pakka Commercial on behalf of the entire team of the film. Raashi recently also shared a post, offering her gratitude to her fans for their unconditional support to her. From her Instagram handle, she wrote, “The crazy schedules, the 24-hour shifts, the night shoots, the diets, the workouts, the multiple city hopping - every second feels worth it when I get to meet you and see your love and enthusiasm. Words always fall short for me to express my gratitude. Thank you for all your love and support through and through. My heart is full! p.s: ‘Pakka Commercial’ releases tomorrow. Hope to really entertain you through this one and bring a smile to your face. Lots of love your way!"

Pakka Commercial also stars Sathyaraj and is being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vass.

