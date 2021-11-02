Actress Rachita Mahalakshmi leaves Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar 2

The Tamil crime thriller Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar is currently being telecast on Vijay TV. The first season of the show had Raksha Holla, Mirchi Senthil and Rashmi Jayaraj in lead roles. The second season starred actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi, among many others.

The shooting of Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar stopped mid-way owing to the outbreak of Covid-19. When the lockdown ended and the government allowed shootings to resume, the show was dogged by numerous problems. Rashmi and Raksha had difficulty in travelling to Tamil Nadu from outside the state, thereby hampering the shooting schedule. In mid-2021, rumours of Rachitha leaving Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar started surfacing.

Back in August, it was reported that Rachitha has signed a Kannada film, for which she would be leaving the show. She had then denied these reports calling them rumours. The actress clarified that she was not responsible for the fact that her character was missing from the show for over a week.

Now, it seems the rumours have been proven true and she had indeed left Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar. On her Instagram, Rachitha Mahalakshmi had posted a still from the set and captioned it as ‘Bye Maha’. She used lots of teary-eyed emojis in the post, signalling that she had bid adieu to the show and its audience.

The Kannada movie, which is a crime comedy, will see Rachitha paired opposite Guruprasad. According to reports, Anoop Seelin will be scoring the music and Samrat Ashok Gautam is doing the cinematography.

