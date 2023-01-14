Actress Ragini Dwivedi To Announce Her Marriage Plans Soon? What We Know

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi is currently at the top of her game with phenomenal performances in films like Kempe Gowda and Veera Madakari. Fans wait inquisitively to lap up every single detail related to Ragini’s professional and personal life as well. In a press meet recently, Ragini was asked a question about her marriage. Paparazzi expected that the IPS actress would try to dodge the question. Instead, she left them stunned by asking for a month. After this, Ragini said that she will surprise everyone.

This announcement left everyone in the press meeting thinking about what exactly Ragini would disclose after a month. In the past, her name has been linked with various co-stars like Yogish, Kiccha Sudeep, Rana Daggubati and Loose Mada Yogi, but these turned out to be only rumours. Ragini has left the fans and media guessing who is the lucky one in her life.

Fans also wish to know how Ragini, who has denied every speculation related to marriage to date, suddenly doesn’t feel apprehensive talking about it. The Adhyaksha in America actress said that there comes a time in the life of every actor when they feel immensely satisfied with their career. Ragini feels that she has reached that phase now, and it is time for her to tie the nuptial knot. The Terrorist actress said that she feels extremely happy to see couples enjoying marital bliss and embracing parenthood. Ragini said that she will also love to experience that phase.

As of now, she is concentrating on her work and wants to stay ahead on the professional front. Ragini is gearing up for her upcoming project titled Bingo. In an interview with a portal, director Shankar Konamanahalli revealed some details about this upcoming film. He said, “The title Bingo has many meanings, and we want to leave it to the audience’s perspective. As for the plot, Bingo is based on mind games."

