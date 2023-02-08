Actress and television host Rashmi Gautam is one of the most celebrated names in the Telugu media industry. The diva is currently the talk of the tinsel town due to reports of her taking part in the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. As stated in the reports, Rashmi has demanded a huge sum for taking part in the seventh season of the TV reality show. As of now, these reports are not confirmed but they must have surely elated her fans who want her to participate and win Bigg Boss.

This is not the first time that Rashmi has got an offer to take part as a contestant in this show. She received this offer back in the third edition of Bigg Boss Telugu as well. She opened up about it in an exclusive interview with the Times of India in 2019. The Guntur Talkies actress did not deny having been approached for the show. She had said, “I am approached for every season. I’m aware of the popularity of the show but given my shows Dhee Jodi and Extra Jabardasth, I don’t quite get to accommodate a show like Bigg Boss."

Rashmi also stated that she didn’t find herself the perfect cut-out for this show. The Antham actress had told the Times of India that she felt very scared staying away from her family, friends and her pet dog Bumble. Rashmi also felt that she could pick up some serious fights with the other contestants and producers might want her out of the show just to avoid any legal cases. Rashmi also added that she would not mind taking a chance and participating in the reality show.

It has been 4 years since this interview but fans have not been able to see Rashmi in any season. With the reports of Rashmi participating in the seventh season of Bigg Boss around, their hopes of watching her in one of the most popular shows have rekindled.

Besides these reports related to Bigg Boss, Rashmi has also dominated the headlines for her anchoring the popular comedy show Extra Jabardasth.

