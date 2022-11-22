Actress Rashmi Gautam's Dreamy Maldives Vacation Pics Give Us Travel Goals

Actress-anchor Rashmi Gautam needs no special introduction. She is a well-known face in the Telugu entertainment industry. Besides making fans go gaga over her sartorial fashion choices, Rashmi’s excellent comical skills on reality shows like Extra Jabardasth and Dhee have made her a favourite among many.

The 34-year-old also harbours a keen passion for travelling. Rashmi’s travelogues are worth swooning over. Recently, she dropped a couple of serene videos and pictures on Instagram from her recent trip to the Maldives.

Slipping into a flowy turquoise, floral-printed dress, Rashmi was indeed a sight to behold. The Instagram reel video captured the actress basking in the surroundings of crystal clear blue waters that blended well with the striking cloudy blue sky. She stood on a wooden deck, ruffling her hair. Rashmi gazed at the picturesque scenario in front of her, painting a dreamy picture for her admirers.

Clubbing the video with the perfect Bollywood song, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, from the Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor starrer Befikre, Rashmi exhibited beach vibes at its finest. The clip concluded with the actress flashing a big smile and walking towards the camera. “When you decide to colour coordinate your outfit with the sea," read her caption.

Social media users could not take their eyes off the Telugu beauty and rushed to the comment section to shower oodles of praises on her. While one admirer called her a “Natural Beauty," another remarked, “Uff uff ufffff" adding a fire emoji. “Mermaid of Maldives," wrote a third individual.

Rashmi’s Maldives vacation snaps do not end here. In another video, she was seen in a complete holiday mood, sitting on the sandy beaches and enjoying a hearty meal. The television presenter’s love for floral outfits is also visible in this post. She can be seen donning a black and pink, floral-printed sleeveless dress, looking like a million bucks. Check out the video, along with some other clicks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmi was last seen in the film Bomma Blockbuster. Directed by Raj Virat, Bomma Blockbuster also stars Anand, Nandhu, Kireeti Damaraju and Raghu Kunche in prominent roles. Bomma Blockbuster was released on November 4 this year and received decent reviews.

