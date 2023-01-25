Popular actress and Television presenter Rashmi Gautam has gained a massive fan following with her acting prowess and stellar looks. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures, creating a huge buzz on the Internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen in a black Indo-western suit, which she teamed up with a white printed dupatta.

The actress accessorised her outfit with an exquisite neckpiece and graceful earrings. For the makeup, she wore black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyebrows and a shade of lipstick. This time, the actress chooses to tie her hair in a ponytail and there is no doubt that she looks mesmerizing.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Show must go on". Moments after the actress shared her pictures online, several social media rushed to the comment section to praise her looks and fashion sense. One social media user wrote, “Looking so beautiful". Another user commented, “My heart". One user also called her “Gorgeous".

Advertisement

Rashmi has appeared in a few Telugu-language films. Besides this, she also hosts the popular Telugu television comedy show Extra Jabardasth and is a conceptual team leader in the reality dance show Dhee.

Rashmi Gautam is known for films, including Bomma Blockbuster and Prasthanam. So far, she has appeared in several films such as Antham, Next Nuvve, Anthaku Minchi, Sivaranjani, Dowlath, Thanu Vachenanta, Guntur Talkies, Well done Abba, Prasthanam, and many more. The actress has a few films in the pipeline including Bholaa Shankar and Trishanku.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar also stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 14 April this year. Meanwhile, her upcoming film Trishanku features Aman Preet Singh, Prachi Tehlan and Rashmi Gautam in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here