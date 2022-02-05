Actress Rashmika Mandanna To Shift To Her New Flat in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna has become talk of the town after the massive success of her recently released film, Pushpa: The Rise. The actress, on February 2, informed in a social media post that she is moving to a new home. She has shared a video on Instagram story showing packing of household items for shifting to a new house. Giving a glimpse of her new flat, Rashmika called the process of packing and unpacking strenuous.

As the diva is packing all her stuff by herself, she wrote, “Shifting ain’t easy. But when I said I like doing my work – myself, I wasn’t kidding guys."

In the video she shared, a lot of cardboard boxes could be spotted lying around the house and Rashmika can be seen walking through all of it. The video has left fans surprised, wondering if she has bought a new house.

Last year Rashmika had bought a house in Mumbai for the convenience of staying in the city for her Hindi films. She also has properties in Hyderabad and Goa. She reportedly celebrated New Year 2022 in Goa with her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand Deverakonda.

As the actress is enjoying the success of the film Pushpa, the film rose to become the highest grosser movie of 2021. Rashmika is now going to make her Bollywood debut. She will make her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu. She also has another Hindi film, Goodbye, in the pipeline.

She is very excited about both of her upcoming Bollywood projects. The actress will be seen romancing with Sidharth Malhotra on-screen in spy thriller Mission Majnu, which is scheduled to release on May 12, and she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

Recently, in a conversation with India Today, the actress said that working with the Shahenshah of Bollywood means a lot to her. She described Big B as a ‘doll’ and said, “Mr Bachchan is a wonderful person and a legend. He made us all feel very comfortable on the sets."

