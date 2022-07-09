Actress Renu Desai On Vacation Scotland With Children; Check Her Posts

Actress and costume designer Renu Desai is currently on a vacation with children Akira Nandan and Aadya in Scotland. She is sharing a lot of Instagram reels, videos and pictures from her Scotland vacation. Renu and her children are giving us some major travel goals in recent posts.

In this Instagram reel, she recorded a time-lapse sitting in an aeroplane. Renu chose to compliment this time-lapse with the song Saiyyan by Kailash Kher. Renu captioned this reel the little joy of travelling. She wrote on the Instagram reel, “A little time-lapse of takeoff and the crystal blue skies." Fans wished her a happy journey in the comment section.

After landing in Scotland, she shared a picture with her daughter Aadya. Sharing the picture, Renu wrote in the caption that masks protect double chins and viruses. Fans were left laughing at this display of humour by Renu in the caption.

They wrote their best wishes for the mother and daughter duo in the comment section. A user wrote that Aadya’s smile is quite similar to Pawan Kalyan. For those who don’t know, Pawan is Akira Nandan and Aadya’s father.

Apart from these engaging posts, what has left Renu’s fans delighted the most is her upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Tiger Nageswara Rao is currently in the pre-production stage. This film will be the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious thief of Stuartpuram who lived in the 1970s.

Vamsee has written and directed this film. Srikanth Vissa has also contributed to the writing. Actors Gayatri Bhardwaj, Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Mandava Sai Kumar and Rajiv Kumar Aneja will be seen in this film. Tiger Nageswara Rao is bankrolled by Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. G.V.Prakash Kumar will compose the music.

The first look from Tiger Nageswara Rao has already amped up excitement around it. It remains to be seen whether the film strikes a chord with the audience.

Before Tiger Nageswara Rao, Renu was seen in the film Johnny.

