Actress Resham Tipnis To Enter Marathi Drama Series Aboli

One of the popular Marathi television serials Aboli is currently airing on Star Pravah. The show, which hit the small screens a few days ago, is winning the hearts of the audience. It’s already winning big in the TRP race. The lead role in the show is being played by Gauri Kulkarni. Actors such as Sachit Patil, Mausami Tondwalkar, Pratiksha Lonkar, Sandesh Jadhav, Sharmishtha Raut, Aparna Aparajit, Deepti Lele and Angad Mhaskar among others are seen in this series.

Now another popular Marathi actress, Resham Tipnis, is going to make her entry in the show.

Resham Tipnis will be seen playing the role of an advocate in this drama series. The official page of Star Pravah has shared information about Resham’s entry to the show on social media. Resham herself has also shared a picture of herself from the sets of the TV serial on Instagram. In this post, she wrote that there was something new and exciting in store for her fans. She ended the post with ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. She is seen wearing a blue top in the photo.

This post has attracted a lot of attention. Fans are asking her to reveal details about her role. Fans are waiting to see her in a brand new avatar in Aboli.

Tipnis, who was a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, had accumulated a huge fan following. She starred in numerous shows on the small screen, which further enhanced her popularity. She is very active on social media and also posts a lot of pictures with her children.

The Star Pravah show traces the struggle of a girl called Aboli. She, as her name implies, is a very simple girl who does not talk much. The show is about her dreams and the way she strives to realise them.

