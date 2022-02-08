Actress Roja Selvamani Wants To Act With Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu

Actress turned politician and judge of Telugu comedy show Jabardasth, Roja Selvamani often remains in news because of her acting and political career. Roja was a part of Telugu Desam Party earlier, but she later quit it and joined YSR Congress party. Presently, Roja is a judge for the comedy shows Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth on ETV Telugu.

After being a part of several successful films like Mugguru Monagallu and Manbhumigu Maistri, Roja now wishes to work in a film with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. In a recent episode of the comedy show, Roja said that she likes Mahesh Babu very much and is waiting for an opportunity to act with him.

In the episode, one of the participants performed the role of Mahesh Babu in a skit. On being asked by host Hyper Aadi what she wishes in her life at this point of time, Roja expressed her desire to act with Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

Roja had also expressed her admiration for Mahesh Babu in an Instagram post earlier. Roja wished him on his birthday in this post. Roja wished Mahesh Babu a good year of health, happiness and success.

The actress has been commendable with her performance as the judge for shows like Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth. The actress keeps sharing her snaps from the sets of show.

Roja had to stay away from the show for some time due to a major surgery. Veteran actress Indraja replaced her temporarily till Roja returned to the show after recovery.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.