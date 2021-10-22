Actress Roshni Haripriyan Likely to Leave Barathi Kannamma

Actress Roshni Haripriyan,who is playing the lead role in Tamil daily soap Barathi Kannamma, is likely to quit the popular show which airs on Star Vijay channel. Barthi Kannamma is a hot favourite with housewives and is garnering great TRP. The show revolves around the lead characters Barathi and Kannamma. Barathi, the male lead, falls in love with Kannamma and married her. However, the villain Venba manages to separate the two by cooking up a conspiracy. Hema, one of the twin children born to Kannamma, is currently being raised by her mother-in-law, Selandarya.

The other twin is growing up with Lakshmi Kannamma. Barathi and Hema have a strong connection although he is unaware of the fact that she is his daughter. Hema has an affectionate relationship with Kannamma who cooks at her school without even knowing that she is her mother.

However, as it is seen in the latest episode, Kannamma is able to find out about the birth of her twin children through her doctor and then sets out in search of the other twin, which then leads her to Hema.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to know when Kannamma finally takes the DNA test and gets to know that Hema is her child.

According to rumours, Roshni, who is currently essaying the role of Kannamma, will be leaving the TV series and will shortly be replaced by someone else. Several reports suggest that she will be seen on the show for just two more weeks, after which her replacement will be brought in. However, no official announcement has yet been made in this regard.

