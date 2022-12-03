Actress Samyuktha Menon Looks Ethereal In These Dreamy Pictures

Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon has given us more than one reason to shower praises on her. Besides impressing viewers with her performance in the fantasy action film Bimbisara, Samyuktha has floored the fashion critics for her sartorial choices. Recently, the actress has turned heads with her latest clicks shared on Instagram — in which the Malayalam diva looks no less than a dream.

“Meet me in the pouring rain," reads her poetic caption. In the pictures, Samyuktha can be seen dolled up in a pretty Magnolia Tier dress by the clothing brand BUNA. Dotted with feathery organza, this fairytale-like dress is a blend of tiny daisy prints in the shade of soft pastel. The striking square neckline, with a smock elasticated bodice and ruffled-up pheasant sleeves, takes us back to the mediaeval era.

Samyuktha spreads magic with her alluring poses and brilliant expressions. The snaps clicked on a serene outdoor setting exuded the vibes of a rainy morning. The 27-year-old looked like a breath of fresh air, sporting minimalistic and dewy makeup. She rounded off her dreamy look with a pair of floral earrings and a braided ponytail, with a few open locks.

The moment Samyuktha’s photos surfaced online, fans rushed to the comments to pour all their love and adoration for the actress. “Out of this world…" gushed one user. “Wooaaahhh," exclaimed another. Others called her “Queen" and “Gorgeous," with a few, going all hearts in the comments.

This is, however, not the first time Samyuktha had us completely smitten by her style quotients. Her Instagram feed is a pool of stunning pictures that scream “beauty" from all angles. Check out the diva’s other clicks that might lift up your spirits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samyuktha will be making a comeback in Tamil movies with director Venky Atluri’s Vaathi. She is cast opposite Dhanush in this coming-of-age action drama. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Vaathi is slated to hit the big screen on February 17 next year.

