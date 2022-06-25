Actress Shabana's Husband Aryan to Work on Zee Tamil's Remake of This Telugu Show

Tamil actor Aryan shocked his fans when he suddenly left his role in Baakiyalakshmi. Soon after, it was reported that he would star in another serial in the lead role. The actor recently also tied the knot with actress Shabana against the wishes of his parents, and the couple has since been focusing on their careers.

Aryan will be playing the lead role in Zee Tamil’s remake of the popular Telugu serial Radhamma Kuthuru, says an official statement. The hit Telugu serial is based on a mother-daughter relationship.

The Tamil remake will soon air on Zee Tamil. Famous actress Archana also stars in the series with Gayatri, Pranika and Subhadra playing other pivotal roles. Fans of Aryan and Shabana are super excited for the couple to both work on serials on Zee Tamil.

The TV actors were reportedly facing issues after their wedding. Because of the difference in faiths, the actors married against their parent’s wishes. Aryan’s family is yet to approve of their marriage as they were not present on the wedding day. Many celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries attended their wedding.

The couple faced a lot of issues soon after getting married. It is reported that the couple went to Puducherry for their honeymoon but returned the next day. Amid all this, they reportedly lost a loved one.

Serial Sembaruthi has been a big hit among the Tamil audience. Actress Shabana also made a name for herself through the serial. The Mumbai-based actor is a leading figure in the Tamil and Malayalam television industry. She rose to fame with her role in Parvathi Parameswaran Adhitya in the Tamil TV serial Sembaruthi which aired on Zee Tamil.

Over time, the true friendship between the two turned into love and marriage. There were a lot of rumours about the relationship between the actors until Aryan confirmed it via an Instagram post. They soon announced that they would be getting married.

