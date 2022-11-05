Actress Shamna Kasim Receives Expensive Gifts From Husband Shanid Asif Ali

The best part about taking marital vows, apart from fun events and

rituals, is gifts received from family, friends and your life partner. Actress

Shamna Kasim, popularly known as Poorna, also experienced the same after tying the knot with Dubai-based businessman and CEO of JBS Group of Companies, Shanid Asif Ali on October 24. According to reports, Shanid made the marriage ceremony special by giving lavish gifts to Shamna.

According to reports, the gifts also included 2700 grams of gold. Reportedly, the cost of this gold is Rs 1.30 crore. And if you are thinking that’s all, hold on and keep reading.

There are reports that Shanid has also gifted her a luxurious house worth Rs 25 crore. Adding to this, Shamna also became the owner of a brand new car and shares of some companies as well, presented to her by Shanid. According to reports, the combined cost of these assets is Rs 30 crore. Though

these reports are not confirmed yet, fans will surely be happy to see Shamna enjoy an extravagant lifestyle.

Shamna is every bit happy to experience marital bliss with Shanid and expressed her happiness in a post on Instagram. The Tees Maar Khan actress wrote that Shanid keeps admiring her, despite her flaws. Due to this, Shamna wrote that she feels encouraged to put her best efforts in everything. She finished the post by writing that, “I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever."

Alongside the post, she treated fans with a slew of adorable pictures as well from the wedding. Shamna looks ravishingly gorgeous dolled up in the bridal dress.

On the professional front, she is currently judging a reality show, Dhee 14 Dancing Icon, which provides a platform to aspiring dancers. Her banter with host Pradeep Machiraju and encouraging feedback to contestants have won the hearts of the audiences.

