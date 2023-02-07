Marathi actress Sharmishtha Raut caused a wave of excitement among fans when she announced a new phase of her life with the start of a production house. As stated in the reports, the production house was to be launched for making TV shows and daily soaps. Sharmishtha has now unveiled the name of Marathi soap with which she will commence her career in the production business.

The serial is titled Tula Shikvin Changlach Dhada and will soon go on air from March 13 from Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM on Zee Marathi. Sharmishtha has shared its promo and wrote in the caption that it is her and her husband Tejas Desai’s first work as a producer. The Yoddha actress requested the followers to keep similarly showering their love and support they have done when she was acting.

Helmed by Chandrakant Gaikwad, the serial is a light-hearted romantic comedy and will narrate the love story of a student and a teacher. Kalpak Sadanand Joshi, Swapnil Yuvraj Marathe and others are going to essay prominent roles in this serial.

Sharmishtha’s colleagues from the film industry and fans have conveyed their best wishes to her for this venture. Marathi actors Shashank Ketkar, Megha Dhade, Jahnavi Killekar, Priyanka Dhavale Ketkar, Rujuta Deshmukh and Sukunya Kulkarni Mone expressed their happiness. For those who don’t know, Rujuta has played a prominent role in a film with a similar name. Directed by Girish Mohite, this film narrated the storyline of a struggling actor who falls in love with a woman and marries her. The story faces a riveting turn when he realises that her uncle is the director who had rejected him. He then comes up with a plan to teach him a lesson.

It will be interesting to see whether this film has any resemblance to the serial in terms of any storyline or other aspect. Coming back to the serial, another renowned Marathi actor Sangram Samel also displayed his eagerness to watch this serial. Some of the fans were slightly dejected that the timings will be a hindrance to the show achieving high TRPs.

Apart from Tula Shikvin Changlach Dhada, Sharmishtha has worked as a producer for the Marathi film Valvi.

