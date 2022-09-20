Actress Sharvari Kulkarni's 'Perfect' Outing With Husband In Phuket

Man Udu Udu Zalaya fame Sharvari Kulkarni is having the time of her life with her husband in Thailand these days. She has shared glimpses from her vacation with her fans. In the pictures, she is seen enjoying holidays in Thailand at the scenic Phuket.

The actress is posing with her husband in the photos. She is seen in a sleeveless tropical print short dress, while her husband is seen in a navy blue shirt and white shorts. The two also enjoyed a fun time scuba diving at Phi Phi Beach. Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “Nothing’s better than a holiday on the water!" Seeing the pictures, fans started commenting as one of them wrote, “Fabulous pictures" while another one said, “Lovable" and “Perfect couple," penned the third user."

Sharvari pictures from Thailand have received immense love from fans. The actress also shared the various destinations they headed to in Phuket. Sharing the photos, Sharvari wrote, “Shades of Phuket." Seeing the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

On the work front, actress Sharvari Kulkarni started her acting career in Marathi dramas. She has acted in Marathi plays like Rangbhumi, Rati Madan, Vitha, and others. Apart from acting in dramas, she has also directed plays like Notanki Mein Bayan Draupadi Ka Mahaprayan.

Later, she made her debut in the TV series with Ananadi He Jaag Saare on Sony Marathi Channel. Currently, the actress appears in the series Man Udu Udu Zalaya, which airs on Zee Marathi Channel. Sharvari plays the role of Shalaka Deshpande in the show. The series features Hruta Durgule in the lead role.

