Actress Shraddha Das Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Beach Outfit

Tollywood actress Shraddha Das has once again raised the temperatures with her latest photoshoot. The diva has recently dropped a string of pictures on her social media handle, which took the internet by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a lime colour bikini top, which she paired up with denim shorts. In the subsequent images, she was also seen pairing her top with floral bikini bottoms. The actress captioned her post, “2022, one of the best years of my life! Gratitude and only gratitude".

Several social media users flocked to the comment section to shower the actress with love and admiration. Some have wished the actress a prosperous new year ahead, others praised Shraddha for her stunning looks.

This is not the first time that the actress made her fans’ hearts flutter with her one-of-a-kind looks. She often sets the internet ablaze with her sensual pictures and chic outfit. If you have not seen the pictures yet, go ahead and check them out.

Shraddha has performed phenomenally in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada language films. Now, she has acted in several films and is making a strong impact with her acting skills. She made her acting debut with the 2008 Telugu film Siddu. Shraddha is best known for films like Lahore, Sanam Teri Kasam and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

