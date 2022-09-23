Actress Shraddha Das Slays Casual Look In Black Bralette, Khaki Pants

Arya 2 actress Shraddha Das has time and again bewitched fans with her quintessential looks. An avid social media buff, Shraddha never fails to etch her name in the good books of the fashion police. Be it acing ethnic wear or slaying in the western outfit, she inspires fans with her Gram-worthy pictures.

Recently, the actress created a buzz on social media with her uber-cool avatar. Shraddha turned heads with her sophisticated girl-next-door look. She added just a black heart emoji for the caption.

The 35-year-old shined in black wearing a charcoal black bralette having a deep plunging neckline. She teamed up the risque V-neck top with a pair of off-white Khaki pants. Shraddha struck a candid pose, sitting on the couch and looking outside from her window. She opted for a straightened hairdo that enhanced her facial features. The bright red shade of nail paint was a bonus.

Fans showered the actress with plenty of appreciation. While one user called her “So pretty" another lavished, “Amazing."

If Shraddha has managed to ace the casual wear in style, she slayed like a queen with her prom-girl avatar. Hinting her look for the Telegu dance reality show Dee 14, where she is a judge, the actress was seen all decked up in a bright, shimmery orange-hued gown. Oozing royalty from all angles, the actress struck captivating poses for her click, stealing the hearts of millions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in director Manikanth Thalaguti’s horror film Artham. She recently shared the film poster on her Instagram handle which received a massive response from fans. Besides Artham, Shraddha is also a part of Akella Vamsikrishna’s upcoming movie, Aggi Pallu.

