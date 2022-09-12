Actress Shubhangi Atre Falls Prey to Online Scam, Warns People Against it

Popular TV comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai has been a fan favourite for years now. The lead actress of the show Shubhangi Atre, who plays the popular character Angoori Bhabhi, has a strong fan following. However, the actress fell prey to an online scam. Shubhangi has filed a complaint with the cyber cell and in a recent conversation with ETimes, elaborated on how she got duped and warned her fans to be wary of such online frauds.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “I was merely ordering a few items for myself on September 8 from a well-known fashion website. I placed the order, and then I received a call from them. They provided me with the specifics of my order while also mentioning my address and the fact that I had been a customer of theirs for three years. Since they had all of my information, which only that business would have, it felt like a real call. Then they instructed me to pay only the GST sum. As a result, numerous transactions took place while I was paying the GST amount, and they withdrew money from my account in the process."

On realising that she had been duped, the actress said that she immediately had her cards deactivated. She has reported the incident to the cyber police and is hopeful that action is taken to catch the perpetrators before they can deceive other people. Not wanting to emphasise the sum, she said it was her hard-earned money and she did not want anyone else to lose theirs.

The actress became a victim of this scam just a month after she had pointed out that online fraud was taking place in the name of a fundraiser for her late co-star Deepesh Bhan who passed away last month. According to her, some miscreants had taken advantage of a fundraiser to support the late actor’s family as he had a home loan of Rs 50 lakh.

