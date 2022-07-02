Actress Simran Shares Screen With R Madhavan After 20 Years

Tamil star R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry:The Nambi Effect has already created a lot of buzz among his fans and it’s getting a good response at the theatres. The film was released in the theaters on Friday, July 1.

The film also marks the return of on-screen couple R Madhavan and Simran together. Both are sharing screen for a film almost after 20 years. In a recent tweet, actress Simran shared her photo with Madhavan and wrote about her journey from their first collaboration in Paarthale Paravasam to playing Mr and Mrs Nambi Narayanan.

Advertisement

“From playing Simi & Dr. Madhava in Paarthale Paravasam to Indira & Thiru in Kannathil Muthamittal to playing Mr. and Mrs. Nambi Narayanan, nothing much has changed," tweeted Simran.

Later she added a thread to the tweet that read, “It was wonderful to work on your directorial debut in addition to sharing the screen with you after 20 long years! You are the BEST, Maddy."

Madhavan plays the lead character, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In 1994, Nambi Narayan was the head of ISRO’s cryogenics section and was imprisoned in an espionage case. He was cleared of all accusations by the Supreme Court later in 1998. The movie portrays the struggle of the famous rocket scientists to come out clean of espionage charges.

Advertisement

The movie was simultaneously filmed in English, Hindi, and Tamil. There’s a big surprise element for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans as well as he makes a comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Suriya made a cameo as a journalist in the Tamil version of the film, while Shah Rukh Khan reprised the role in its Hindi and English versions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.