Actress Sneha Celebrates her Father’s Birthday at Shelter Home for Special Children

Actress Suhasini Rajaram Naidu, popularly known as Sneha, is a well-known face in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has worked with many big names of Tamil and Telugu films. The actress, who made her debut with Malayalam movie Ingane Oru Nilapakshi in 2000, surprised everybody by taking a break from acting at the peak of her career.

Sneha got married to actor Prasanna in 2012 and took a break from acting to give her time to her family. Recently, the actress shared her father’s birthday at a shelter home for children with special needs and shared the photos on Instagram. Her noble gesture on her father’s birthday is being appreciated by her fans and the photos are going viral.

Sneha’s father, Rajaram, turned 70 on July 30 and she wanted to surprise him with a special gift to mark the occasion. She took her father to a Shelter Home for children with special needs in Senggunram area of Chennai for the birthday celebration. Sneha’s father was delighted to see such a surprise. He celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with the children. They also offered Biryani to the kids.

Rajaram’s grandkids and Sneha’s children, son Vihaan and daughter Aadhyantaa were also present along with the inmates of the shelter home. Both of them served the Biryani to the kids and also gave them books.

Sneha and her husband Prasanna recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in May. The star couple fell in love while working together for the first time for the 2009 film Achchamundu! Achchamundu! They got married after three years of being in a relationship. Prasanna also shared a photo with Sneha and wrote an adorable note on the occasion.

On the work front, Sneha was last seen in Dhanush starrer Pattas, which was released in 2020. She has Shoot Boot 3 in the pipeline. The film is helmed by director Arun Vaidhyanathan. On the other hand, Prasanna is busy with director Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2. Prasanna’s last release was Mafia: Chapter 1.

