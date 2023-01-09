Actress Sudha Narasimharaju Denied Entry Into The Kannada Sahitya Sammelana for 2 Hours

The three-day Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana began at Karnataka’s Haveri on Friday and has been concluded now. The 86th edition of the literary meet was presided over by poet Dr Doddarange Gowda. Everything was going well until an incident took place, which was uncalled for. Veteran actress Sudha Narasimharaju was not allowed to enter the premises of this Sammelana by the police authorities.

The Shubha Milana actress tried her level best to make the police authorities understand that she was invited by the organisers. All these efforts were of no effect, as the authorities didn’t allow her to enter for nearly two hours. The level of unprofessionalism depicted by the organisers can be gauged from the fact that no one was there to help her.

Sudha was called to give a speech about her father, the late actor Tiptur Ramaraju Narasimharaju. She was slated to speak at 2 PM but could manage to do so at 4:10 PM. The Policena Hendthi actress and her fans are surely pained by this incident. It is not known whether they plan to take any legal action or not.

Apart from this, problems also erupted amid calls of boycotting this event by some sections of the minority community, members of Dalit organisations and women authors. There were also allegations that Muslim writers have been ignored. Instead of Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, they decided to organise an alternative literary meeting on January 6. This alternative literary meet was titled Paryaya Sahitya Sammelana.

Kannada & Culture Minister Sunil Kumar expressed his displeasure at this demand. In an interview with a portal, he said, “Paryaya Sahitya Sammelana being organised in Bengaluru as an alternative to the literary meet of the government is not a positive development. There is a need for the people of Karnataka to send a unanimous message."

An organising member of Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana also said that there were six Muslim writers on the panel and the allegations of discrimination were unjustified.

