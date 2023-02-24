Tejashri Pradhan, one of the most prominent Marathi actresses, has received adulation from audiences for her stellar body of work. This includes films like Zenda, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte and Dr Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero. Tejashri had essayed quite a minuscule role (young Mandakini Amte) in Dr Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero, but her acting was immensely appreciated. Recently, she took a stroll down memory lane and cherished the fond memories spent with veteran actor Mohan Agashe. Mohan enacted the character of Baba Amte, the father of social activist Dr Prakash Amte, in the film.

She wrote in the caption, “You keep on meeting people in your life journey but only some of them just stay forever… Mohan kaka thank you for always having my back." With the caption, Tejashri shared a reel in which she shared the latest picture with Mohan alongside a throwback photo from 12 years ago. A closer look at the reel will reveal the date, which is January 26, 2011. Tejashri is dressed in a traditional Marathi bride attire.

One user aptly guessed that if this photo is 12 years old, then it must be from the sets of Dr Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero. The film was supposedly shot in 2011 and released in 2014. Tejashri replied in the affirmative.

Another commented that he loved watching Tejashri’s brilliant acting in the daily soap Honaar Soon Mee Hyaa Gharchi. This daily soap was instrumental in catapulting Tejashri to great heights of popularity. She became the most revered name across the Marathi households by playing the character Janhavi Shrirang Gokhale. This serial topped the TRP charts for its poignant storyline and characters, which felt relatable to the audience.

Honaar Soon Mee Hyaa Gharchi’s popularity among the Marathi audience can be gauged from the fact that Zee Marathi decided to re-run this show on popular demand. The re-run of this show started on February 13 in the evening slot at 17:00 PM.

This show can be watched from Monday to Saturday evening.

