Actress-TV Host Subi Suresh Dies Aged 41, Fiancé Kalabhavan Rahul Inconsolable

Subi was diagnosed with acute liver failure. Rahul and Subi thought that this could be treated via minor surgery.

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 14:52 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Rahul, who was to marry Subi this month, has been inconsolable.
The Malayalam film industry was struck with grief after noted actress and television anchor Subi Suresh (41) passed away on Wednesday, February 22 due to acute liver failure. Subi was quite well known for her quick wit, and for playing various humorous characters in Malayalam films and television serials with utmost perfection. Well-known personalities have expressed grief over Subi’s demise. One of the people who got most affected by her death is her fiancée Kalabhavan Rahul.

Rahul, who was to marry Subi this month, has been inconsolable. His family members had to step in to help him. After getting over this incident, he had a word with a media portal about Subi. He said that no one expected that a slight problem could escalate to such a major issue.

Rahul told the portal that he and Subi have been best friends, and have known each other for a long time. They decided to get married in the month of February, but then Subi was diagnosed with acute liver failure. A pancreatic stone was found in Subi’s liver, which she herself revealed. Both (Rahul and Subi) thought that this can be treated via a minor surgery and due to this, she immediately got admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva (Kerala) on January 28. Subi remained there for 25 days; but unfortunately, she couldn’t be saved and breathed her last on February 22.

Actor Harisree Ashokan also spoke about Subi’s demise too in an interview with IANS. Harisree said that he wasn’t aware of Subi’s health condition. Later, he got to know that her condition deteriorated in just two weeks. Harisree lamented Subi’s death and said that she had a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. “A great personality is now gone," he said.

Fans are also deeply saddened by Subi’s demise and were keeping a check on her health updates since she revealed her liver problem. Subi shared a video on Youtube and said that she was suffering the consequences of poor diet and lifestyle choices. In it, she also said she was having severe gastric issues and wasn’t taking medicines correctly.

first published: February 23, 2023, 14:49 IST
