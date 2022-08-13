Actress Urmila Nimbalkar Becomes First Marathi YouTuber To Set Up Her Own Studio

Actress Urmila Nimbalkar is a popular face among Marathi audiences. She has worked in many Hindi and Marathi language television shows and films. Lately, the actress has taken another important step in her career. Urmila started her own YouTube channel and she has gained enormous popularity.

The actress often shares the videos of reviewing various makeup products and her skincare routine. She has also started sharing fashion tips on YouTube. In a now-deleted post, Urmila expressed her gratitude for being able to reach this important milestone in her life. Recently, the actress shared about her new YouTube studio.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Finally… We built our own YouTube studio and had our first shoot there. Four years ago, our YouTube journey started at home on mobile. There were no lights then, no budget for mics, so there was a rush to finish shooting as long as there was outdoor light."

Talking about her ordeal during the initial phase of setting up her YouTube channel, Urmila shared that she and her husband Sukrit Gumaste often thought of closing the channel “every month" after getting zero responses from viewers.

“Every month I thought that we should close the channel… But both kept pushing each other, let’s do it for another three months, then let’s close the channel. Learned from… own mistakes, kept working by being honest with the subjects, the audience… and then - “Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banata gaya," concluded Urmila in the post.

Urmila’s husband, Sukrit also shared his wife’s achievement on his Instagram handle.

“1 million subscribers… Our YouTube family has reached an important stage, now obsessed with Golden Button… Heartfelt gratitude to all, keep loving," captioned Sukrit.

Urmila’s YouTube channel talks about fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle, giving out tips to the viewers. In her latest YouTube video, the actress helped viewers in choosing affordable makeup products.

