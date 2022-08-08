Actress Urmila Nimbalkar Shares Adorable Video On Her Son’s First Birthday

Marathi YouTuber and actress Urmila Nimbalkar recently celebrated her son’s first birthday. From her friends to her fans, all have showered love and good wishes for her son Athaang, who recently turned one.

Meanwhile, for this special day, Urmila took to her YouTube channel to share a one-year journey video of Athaang on his first birthday. This video has caught the attention of her fans. In the video, Urmila has shared the entire journey of Athaang from his birth to his first birthday celebration. In the video she has captured the memories, emotional moments and happy times with her son. Urmila has also shared all the photos of Athaang since the time he was born. At the same time, she also told how special and important Athaang’s first birthday is for the family and everyone. In the end, the actress also thanked everyone for the love showered on her son by the viewers.

Urmila is one of the most popular YouTubers in the Marathi Entertainment Industry. Her channel has always been receiving an overwhelming response. Urmila has always shared happy videos on her YouTube channel but this time her video shows how her life has changed since she became a mother. With this video, along with Athaang’s birthday, she is also celebrating her maternity birthday.

On the work front, Urmila is an actress and model and mainly works in Hindi Television shows. She made her acting debut in 2011 with the television show Diya Aur Baati Hum. From her first show, she has garnered huge popularity. After that, she also appeared in shows like Duheri, and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Along with TV shows, she also appeared in movies like Ek Tara and Highway.

