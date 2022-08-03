Actress Urmila Nimbalkar’s Adorable Birthday Wish for Her Son

Famous YouTuber and actress Urmila Nimbalkar is celebrating her son’s first birthday today. On this occasion, she shared a sweet birthday wish for her son. Along with the wish, Urmila has also shared photos from the celebration. Urmila’s son is seen wearing a blue kurta and white bottom. The actress is herself looking beautiful in a nude shade Indian attire. Her husband wore a white shirt and linen trousers.

Urmila Nimbalkar captioned the photos as “And Balraje Rabbit has turned one," followed by a black heart emoji. Urmila has named her son Athaang. Actor Swapnil Joshi also wished the little one and wrote, “Happy happy bday to the lil one. Love and light. Always."

Urmila Nimbalkar also shared her fitness journey. She uploaded two photos of herself. The first photo is from the time when she was not pregnant and the second photo is from the present time. She captioned the post as “Back to my original weight! Left - Photo before I got pregnant. Right - It’s been a year since I became a mother! Today I completed one year of becoming a mother. So today is my birthday! Only the weight has come to the original numbers, but the journey of fitness has really started now! Basic stamina, flexibility, strength is yet to come. Accepting yourself, loving yourself, that journey will be hard yet happy. What did I learn on this journey? A video of this will be coming your way soon!"

Urmila Nimbalkar got married to Sukrit in February 2013. Throughout her pregnancy, Urmila was giving tips on motherhood and various things related to pregnancy. She even shared photos from her baby shower and of her baby bump.

