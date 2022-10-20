Actress Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni’s Facebook Account Hacked, Informs Fans on Instagram

Cybercrime has become one of the biggest concerns for citizens over the past few years. There have been numerous complaints of social media harassment, trolling and other crimes. Actress Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni is the latest to have fallen victim to it. Her Facebook account was hacked and obscene messages were shared from it. A video is going viral on Instagram where she apologised to followers for all the vulgar content received from her account.

The diva said in a video message, “Since morning I have been receiving messages and calls enquiring what had happened to my account. I have been trying to recover the page for the past few days. Please, report it and unfollow it. So sorry for all the vulgar messages. Please spread the word about it."

Vishnu Priya was recently in the news for her song Zari Zari Panche Katti composed by Madeen SK. Sravana Bhargavi, Saketh Komanduri & Spoorthi Jithender provided their vocals to this foot-tapping number. Suddala Ashok Teja has penned the lyrics.

The audience loved the catchy music. Sravana and Saketh also left no stone unturned to match the enthusiasm of this number. According to viewers, Zari Zari Panche Katti ticked all the boxes right for being the chartbuster. Released on August 31, this number amassed more than 1,64,00,000 views.

Apart from this number, Vishnu Priya also played cameo roles in a couple of films like Mayookham, Sivappathikaram, Yamadonga and Gooli. These flicks received decent reviews from audiences and were largely successful at the box office.

Vishnu Priya became an overnight sensation with the popular game show Pove Pora in 2017. She hosted this show alongside popular comedian Sudigali Sudheer. The show’s format revolved around competition between boys and girls. It became popular due to a lot of fun elements like debates, quizzes and many question-answer rounds involving current affairs. Santosh Errolla directed this game show. It was produced by Mallemala Entertainment.

