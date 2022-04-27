Actress Zareen Khan's Mother's Admitted to the ICU: Please Pray for Mom's Speedy Recovery

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is going through a tough time as her mother is unwell and is admitted to the hospital. The Veer actress took to her social media handles to inform her fans and urged people to pray for her mother’s speedy recovery. She took to her Instagram Story section to write, “My mom is very unwell again…had to rush her to the hospital again last night…she is in the ICU. Requestion all of you to please pray for my mom’s speedy recovery."

Take a look at her post:

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. Even though the film failed to create magic at the box office despite the presence of Salman, it did open a few doors for Zareen. The actress happily gives all credit to Salman as it was him who launched her in the film industry. Having said that, she cannot piggyback on him forever, Zareen said in a new interview.

“I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for him. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things," she told Hindustan Times.

Zareen appeared in a few Bollywood projects after Veer, including ‘Ready’, ‘Aksar 2’, ‘Hate Story 3’ and ‘Housefull 2.’ She was last seen in the 2021 Disney+ Hotstar film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Next, the actress will be seen in the music video Eid Ho Jaayegi opposite Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz.

