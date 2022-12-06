Actresses Act Only As Fillers In Pawan Singh’s Films, Says Yamini Singh

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh often receives limelight, but for controversial reasons. The Lollypop Lagelu singer has been accused of mistreatment by their wife Jyoti Singh, actress Akshara Singh and others. The latest to join the bandwagon is actress Yamini Singh, who recently criticised the actor. She said in an interview with a news portal that in Pawan’s films, the actresses get to act only as a filler. There is not much scope for acting for the heroine, which she feels is not justified. Thus, she doesn’t wish to work in his films.

But Yamini also appreciated Pawan, saying that his charismatic presence can guarantee the success of a movie. The Patthar Ke Sanam actress revealed that she was doing a film opposite Pawan, but it couldn’t reach completion.

The Note Bandi actress, on the other hand, applauded actor Khesari Lal Yadav and said that he helped her in getting projects. Yamini described how filmmakers refrained from taking her in movies because they found her too tall. She said she has a height of 5 ft 11 inches, and directors felt that there are not many actors in the industry who can match her height.

She described that it was Khesari, who made her feel comfortable about her height. Yamini took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how she was extremely nervous on the first day of working with him in a film. She felt comfortable after witnessing Khesari’s humble nature and how he treated everyone with a lot of respect.

Apart from these, Yamini also spoke about the deplorable condition of actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She said that it is extremely difficult for an actress to make a living here. She revealed how their lives are controlled by some renowned actors who promote them. According to Yamini, Bhojpuri stars choose heroines according to their whims and wishes. Due to this reason, a lot of aspiring actresses find it tough to get a project.

In addition to this interview, Yamini is also making headlines for her upcoming project, titled Dulhan to Jayegi Dulhe Raja Ke Saath.

