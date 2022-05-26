‘Actresses Are Open To Compromise For Films’: Director Geetha Krishna on Casting Couch

Tollywood writer, filmmaker, producer and music director Geetha Krishna, who is best known for delivering films like Sankeertana, Keechurallu and Kokila among others has recently made headlines for his controversial remarks on the casting couch in the Telugu film industry.

In a recent interview to a YouTube channel, Geetha Krishna’s response on the casting couch has stirred a controversy in the film industry.

During the interview, when Geetha was asked if he has seen any changes in the film industry since his debut, the director said that most of the actresses who are looking to make big in the industry in a short time are open to sleeping with the filmmakers to bag offers.

Geetha Krishna said that the casting couch has taken the shape of a honey trap in the film industry. The director claimed that actresses offer themselves to filmmakers to get good films, which is a honeytrap.

Advertisement

The issue of the casting couch has been under discussion for the past few years now. Stars like Sri Reddy have raised their voices against this earlier. Many actresses have revealed that they were sexually assaulted in the industry. Over the years, many cases of sexual harassment of actresses and casting couch have been reported in the Telugu industry.

Amid all this, the comments made by Geetha Krishna have sparked a fresh controversy in the industry with even many taking to social media to raise their voice.

Making his debut in 1987 with the Telugu film Sankeertana starring Nagarjuna, the director won the Nandi Award for Best debut film. Since then, he has delivered several Telugu and Tamil films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.