Adah Sharma Explains Her Deleted Controversial Post Featuring Late Bappi Lahiri

Adah Sharma has removed a social media post featuring herself and Late Bappi Lahiri from her account after multiple users criticised her for being “insensitive." After facing a backlash from the social media users, Adah dropped the post out of her Facebook feed. She had posted a braless picture of herself, loaded with jewellery, and compared herself to Bappi Lahiri who was known for his love for gold.

While netizens were quick to pan the actress for posting the comparison photo with the legendary musician, Adah has an explanation to justify her post.

As per an ETimes, Adah revealed that the photo is an old one and was scheduled to be posted in advance. She or her team didn’t do it on purpose but it went online as per the scheduled time which they realised only after it went viral. She further admitted that the post was “ill-timed," as the world lost Bappi Da just a week ago.

“The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday (February 24) had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week, making the scheduled post ill-timed," she was quoted as saying.

She said the original post was from March 28 two years ago from a magazine shoot.

In the photo posted by Adah two years back, she referred to her jewellery as fake whereas wrote Real on Bappi Lahiri’s photo. She even mentioned in the caption that she has taken inspiration from Bappi Lahiri for her shoot look. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a suit flaunting her cleavage and jewellery.

When the same post with the caption, “Who wore it better," went live on Thursday, netizens lost their temper and criticised Adah for posting a cleavage-revealing picture while comparing herself to Bappi Lahiri. They used terms such as disrespectful, shameful, and accused Adah of making fun of someone’s demise.

